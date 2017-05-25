Rob Quist is also getting a last-minute assist from his opponent; see Fox News crew ‘watched in disbelief’ as Montana’s Greg Gianforte ‘slammed’ and ‘punched’ reporter (Washington Post)
"For all his gains, though, Quist didn’t exactly have a whole lot of help from the Democratic Party’s official organs, and like many down-ballot races for Congress, his campaign didn’t have an overwhelming amount of tech expertise on staff, either. So Quist’s consultants turned to the likes of Alter, a Bay Area resident, who has labored since January to link digitally savvy tech types — many still reeling after Trump’s election victory — to progressive candidates and causes.How Silicon Valley is trying to topple Trump — beginning with a special election in Montana - Recode
Quist’s tough gamble in Montana is now one of a series of races aided by Tech for Campaigns, a group that Alter formed with one of her friends, Pete Kanzajy, in the fraught early hours of Trump’s presidency. Their goal: To serve as a conduit of sorts between Democratic office-seekers in desperate need of some quick digital talent and the engineers and designers in San Francisco and the country’s other tech hubs, many of whom are new to politics but increasingly eager to help out in any way they can."