Stevey's Blog Rants: Why Kotlin Is Better Than Whatever Dumb Language You're Using

Last year I noticed that Kotlin had a fair amount of buzz. Not hype, just... buzz. People were low-key buzzing about it. So, sure, whatever, I took a look, just like I've done for fifty or a hundred other languages in the past 15 years, on my Quest to Replace Java with Anything Reasonable."
Thursday, May 18, 2017
From an overview of Kotlin, which received big applause during the Google I/O keynote yesterday (when Google announced Kotlin is now a first-class language for Android app dev); also see kotlinlang.org
