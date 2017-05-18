Thursday, May 18, 2017

Stevey's Blog Rants: Why Kotlin Is Better Than Whatever Dumb Language You're Using

From an overview of Kotlin, which received big applause during the Google I/O keynote yesterday (when Google announced Kotlin is now a first-class language for Android app dev); also see kotlinlang.org

"So why is it called Kotlin?  Well, there's a clear play on incrementing the 'J' in Java.  Beyond that, one can only assume that 'Kremlin', 'Khrushchev' and 'KGB' were already taken, probably by UC Berkeley.  So they did the next best thing and named it after a Russian military base.  It's not a bad name, though.  You get used to it.


Last year I noticed that Kotlin had a fair amount of buzz.  Not hype, just... buzz.  People were low-key buzzing about it.  So, sure, whatever, I took a look, just like I've done for fifty or a hundred other languages in the past 15 years, on my Quest to Replace Java with Anything Reasonable."
