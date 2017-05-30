Intel's 18-core Core i9 starts a bloody battle for enthusiast PCs (PCWorld)

"With Core i9, the Intel vs. AMD battle rages anew. Announced Tuesday at Computex in Taipei, Intel’s answer to AMD’s 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper is an 18-core, 36-thread monster microprocessor of its own, tailor-made for elite PC enthusiasts.Intel's 18-core Core i9 starts a bloody battle for enthusiast PCs
The Core i9 Extreme Edition i9-7980XE, what Intel calls the first teraflop desktop PC processor ever, will be priced at (gulp!) $1,999 when it ships later this year. In a slightly lower tier will be the meat of the Core i9 family: Core i9 X-series chips in 16-core, 14-core, 12-core, and 10-core versions, with prices climbing from $999 to $1,699. All of these new Skylake-based parts will offer improvements over their older Broadwell-E counterparts: 15 percent faster in single-threaded apps and 10 percent faster in multithreaded tasks, Intel says."
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A bit pricey (for now), but an 18-core CPU might even be sufficient to keep up with ~daily Windows 10 updates...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:19 AM
