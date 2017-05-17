"Researchers require enormous computational resources to train the machine learning (ML) models that have delivered recent breakthroughs in medical imaging, neural machine translation, game playing, and many other domains. We believe that significantly larger amounts of computation will make it possible for researchers to invent new types of ML models that will be even more accurate and useful.Research Blog: Introducing the TensorFlow Research Cloud
To accelerate the pace of open machine-learning research, we are introducing the TensorFlow Research Cloud (TFRC), a cluster of 1,000 Cloud TPUs that will be made available free of charge to support a broad range of computationally-intensive research projects that might not be possible otherwise."
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Research Blog: Introducing the TensorFlow Research Cloud (Google Research Blog)
Offering "Up to 180 teraflops of floating-point performance per Cloud TPU"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:29 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)