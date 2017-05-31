"Microsoft is revealing its partners for Windows 10 ARM-powered PCs at Computex today. Asus, HP, and Lenovo will be the first PC makers to develop what are described as “mobile PCs” powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor. Microsoft first revealed its plans to bring Windows desktop apps to mobile ARM processors last year, with laptops as the first devices in the market with a version of Windows 10 that supports ARM.Asus, HP, and Lenovo will all build ARM-powered Windows 10 PCs | The Verge
Microsoft has only managed to convince three PC makers to build these new laptops with Qualcomm’s ARM processors. Unless the software giant signs on more by the end of the year, then that’s slightly less than the number of PC makers that helped launch Windows RT nearly five years ago. The first wave of Windows RT devices included devices from Asus, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and Microsoft itself with the Surface RT."
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
