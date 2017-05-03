Some of us are also waiting to hear about the next iPad Pro...
"The first two calendar quarters are often sluggish for Apple as customers await new versions of products. But unusual expectations for the 10th anniversary iPhones, due in September, may have worsened the slowdown.
“People are waiting to see what’s going on with the new iPhone,” said Ben Schachter, an analyst at Macquarie Securities. “Apple needs to make sure the next phone has that ‘wow’ factor.”Customers Waiting on New iPhones Crimp Apple’s Profits - The New York Times
That will be particularly important in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, where revenue fell 14 percent in the three months that ended April 1. The continuing poor results there dragged down brisk sales elsewhere, Apple executives said."