Uber Fires Former Google Engineer at Heart of Self-Driving Dispute - The New York Times

"Mr. Levandowski, however, may not see his rich payday from Uber. He has been employed at Uber for less than a year and none of his shares have vested, according to a person familiar with the terms of the agreement, nor has he met certain project milestones determined at the time of acquisition. Typically, shares in Uber reach vested status over a multiyear period.
Uber will also face hardship as a result of the dismissal. Mr. Levandowski, who has dedicated his entire professional life to the study and development of robotics and self-driving research, was integral to nearly every component of the company’s autonomous operations."
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A lose-lose situation
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:15 AM
