"It took Amazon 18 years as a public company to catch Walmart in market value. It took less than another two years for Amazon to be worth twice as much.Amazon is now worth two Walmarts - Recode
On the 20th anniversary of Amazon’s IPO, Amazon’s market cap stands at $459 billion before the market opens for trading. Walmart’s? $228 billion."
Monday, May 15, 2017
Amazon is now worth two Walmarts - Recode
Also see Amazon’s epic 20-year run as a public company, explained in five charts (Recode)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:13 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)