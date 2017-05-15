Monday, May 15, 2017

Amazon is now worth two Walmarts - Recode

Also see Amazon’s epic 20-year run as a public company, explained in five charts (Recode)

"It took Amazon 18 years as a public company to catch Walmart in market value. It took less than another two years for Amazon to be worth twice as much.

On the 20th anniversary of Amazon’s IPO, Amazon’s market cap stands at $459 billion before the market opens for trading. Walmart’s? $228 billion."
