"The company is also making full versions of its Office applications, rather than more limited web versions, available to schools for free. It has modified a version of its Microsoft Teams group-chat tool so teachers can collaborate with students. It is also waiving the cost of an educational version of Minecraft, a popular video game it owns, for the first year schools use it.Microsoft Looks to Regain Lost Ground in the Classroom - The New York Times
While much of Microsoft’s focus is on software that makes using inexpensive devices — often in the $200 to $300 range — more palatable, the company will also release a $999 device called the Surface Laptop, a twist on its Surface tablets. The device will run Windows 10 S."
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Microsoft Looks to Regain Lost Ground in the Classroom - The New York Times
See this Microsoft post for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 2:20 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)