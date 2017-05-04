"Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, said in an interview this week that like Facebook, his company believed the internet was so vast that machine learning had to work hand-in-hand with human reviewers to improve vetting.Facebook Scrambles to Police Content Amid Rapid Growth - The New York Times
”We don’t think the problem over time should involve humans, because of the scale of the problem,” he said. “But we are definitely using humans. We have invested pretty heavily in humans because they are training the machine learning.”"
Thursday, May 04, 2017
Final paragraphs -- not entirely encouraging if you happen to be human
