"Apple’s Services segment generated $7 billion in revenue last quarter, its “highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter.”Why Apple’s Services business is so valuable - Recode
It was the second quarter in a row that Services revenue passed $7 billion. And “it's well on the way to being the size of a Fortune 100 company,” CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s earnings call.
For context, that’s a much bigger business than other notable internet services, such as Netflix and Amazon Web Services."
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:07 AM
