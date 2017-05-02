Twitter Announces More Live Video Deals - WSJ

Also see Twitter still thinks it’s a TV platform — and here are its dozen new shows (Recode); on a related note, US Adults Now Spend 12 Hours 7 Minutes a Day Consuming Media (eMarketer)
"Twitter announced a range of live-streaming video deals on Monday evening during a “NewFront” sales presentation its executives made to marketers in New York.
The social network unveiled partnerships with companies such as BuzzFeed, Vox Media, MLB Advanced Media and Live Nation to produce or provide live-streaming content for the platform. [...]
Twitter Announces More Live Video Deals - WSJElsewhere in the news arena, Twitter is joining with Bloomberg, which will launch a 24/7 live-streaming channel with content produced solely for the social platform, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday."