"Though the 140-character network favored by President Trump is far smaller than Facebook, it is used heavily by people in media and thus exerts perhaps an even greater sway on the news business.How Twitter Is Being Gamed to Feed Misinformation - The New York Times
That’s an issue because Twitter is making the news dumber. The service is insidery and clubby. It exacerbates groupthink. It prizes pundit-ready quips over substantive debate, and it tends to elevate the silly over the serious — for several sleepless hours this week it was captivated by “covfefe,” which was essentially a brouhaha over a typo."
Thursday, June 01, 2017
From a timely Twitter reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:36 AM
