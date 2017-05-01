"More than the newest hot stock after its successful initial public offering today, Cloudera Inc. has an opportunity to take advantage of a once-in-a-generation shift to a new platform for applications that inform or automate decisions with ever-better and ever-faster answers.Analysis: Cloudera's biggest hurdle in the cloud era is ... the cloud - SiliconANGLE
But investors and customers may be getting ahead of themselves if they assume the company is ready anytime soon to seize that opportunity, a market likely to be worth tens of billions of dollars in a few years. Competing for that market will require success in three emerging areas for Cloudera’s platform: hybrid cloud migration, machine learning and operational databases.
Of the three areas, hybrid cloud and machine learning are high-risk. Cloudera will face competition from leading cloud providers Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, each of which has deep advantages."
Monday, May 01, 2017
From a timely Cloudera reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:25 AM
