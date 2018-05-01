"On Monday, Mr. Koum, 42, a member of Facebook’s board of directors, said in a post on the social network that “it is time for me to move on.” He did not give a reason for his exit.WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes - The New York Times
But according to a company executive, who asked not to be identified because the details of Mr. Koum’s departure were confidential, Mr. Koum had grown increasingly concerned about Facebook’s position on user data in recent years. Mr. Koum was perturbed by the amount of information that Facebook collected on people and had wanted stronger protections for that data, the person said. Mr. Koum had discussed leaving the company since late last year, the person added."
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
