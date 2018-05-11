"“Here’s the reality: Most people don’t care about privacy,” García-Martínez said. “Media elites care about it, underemployed Eurocrats care about it. And the entire privacy-industrial complex — there’s an entire set of very loud voices who are constantly beating the drum and building media careers around this.”Former Facebook advertising targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez on Too Embarrassed to Ask podcast - Recode
“For those who doubt, here’s a pop quiz: When in the past two or three months did Facebook reach the highest point in app rankings in the Android app store?” he asked. “Literally the day after the #deletefacebook hashtag went viral.”"
Friday, May 11, 2018
Later in the article: "“Any app, and I’m using ‘Facebook’ broadly to mean whatever social media thing we have — whatever the face of social media is, people are more than willing to sacrifice this abstract notion of privacy that Brussels bureaucrats care about, in pursuit of this community thing,” he said."
