"By the end of this year, a quarter of U.S. smartphone users — 55 million people — over the age of 14 will make an in-store mobile payment. More than 40 percent of those people will have done so through Starbucks’s mobile payments app, according to new data from research firm eMarketer.Starbucks’s mobile payments system has more users than Apple’s, Google’s - Recode
The Starbucks app, which launched before the other three top payments apps — Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay — has long been the most successful payments app. It’s likely going to maintain that lead over the next few years.
The Starbucks app lets users pay with their phones and earn credits toward future purchases. That usage is significant: Starbucks said its mobile order-and-pay system accounted for 12 percent of all U.S. transactions in the quarter ended April 1."
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Starbucks’s mobile payments system has more users than Apple’s, Google’s - Recode
Pay different
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:51 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)