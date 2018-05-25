"Amazon said in an emailed statement to The Washington Post on Thursday afternoon that the Echo woke up when it heard a word that sounded like “Alexa.” “The subsequent conversation was heard as a ‘send message’ request. At which point, Alexa said out loud ‘To whom?’ At which point, the background conversation was interpreted as a name in the customer's contact list."An Amazon Echo recorded a family’s conversation, then sent it to a random person in their contacts, report says - The Washington Post
The company also said, “As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely.”"
Friday, May 25, 2018
An Amazon Echo recorded a family's conversation, then sent it to a random person in their contacts, report says
New Alexa feature: enunciate and pay attention or actual results may vary...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:28 AM
