"Even as Tesla scrambles to master the production challenges of making its first mass-market electric car, the Model 3, the company is moving to add two high-end versions of the vehicle — versions that its chief, Elon Musk, said may be crucial to its profitability.
In fact, delivering the base-price model at this point would cause the company “to lose money & die,” he declared in a Twitter post over the weekend."
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tesla Model 3 Goes Upscale, and Base-Price Buyers Must Wait - The New York Times
