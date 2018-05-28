Also see Elon Musk wants to fix media mistrust with a dopey rating system. There’s a better way. (The Washington Post) and Elon Musk's Idea of 'Excellent' Journalism Comes From an Alleged Sex Cult (Gizmodo)
"A lot of Musk’s arguments feel rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of how journalists do their jobs. So it’s a good question as to how much first-hand experience Musk has with newsrooms when he’s not the subject of a story. Most people, of course, do not have any experience with newsrooms, but most people are also not making huge claims about the motivations of an entire industry.Here are the three most head-scratching tweets from Elon Musk this holiday weekend - Recode
Is Musk divining his reasoning from movies about journalism? From friendly media executives? Nope! He’s been in too many newsrooms himself, he says, and they’re a bleak place. Would love to know some specifics about his last visit."