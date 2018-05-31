Also see Wyze Cam Pan review (Digital Trends)
"There are plenty of connected cameras to record the goings-on in your home or office. But few offer as much value as the $20 WyzeCam. It packs a surprising amount of functionality into a tiny stationary frame. But for those who need more coverage from their camera, the company has a new model that can rotate 360 degrees and tilt its lens up and down. The Wyze Cam Pan only costs $30, a bit pricier than its predecessor but with a lot more capability.The Wyze Cam Pan offers robust security for just $30 -- Engadget
The Wyze Cam Pan takes after its predecessor's simple, unassuming looks. Though, Instead of a diminutive white plastic cube, the new camera looks more like a unadorned juice box that rotates on a circular base. It buzzes around with all the seriousness of a little watchdog while its oversized "eye" ball tilts the lens up and down. It's HAL 9000 by way of WALL-E's Eve."