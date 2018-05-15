"The cloud computing giant will team with a new start-up launching Tuesday called Kaleido, which was born out of leading blockchain incubator known as Consensys. The company is aiming to give AWS customers an "easy button" to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin.Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership
"They can focus on their scenario and they don't have to become PhDs is cryptography, we give them a simple platform to build their company on blockchain," said Steve Cerveny, one of the founders of Kaleido."
Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership (CNBC)
Also see AWS Moves to Simplify Production-Grade Business Blockchains (Coindesk)
