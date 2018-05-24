"What about Trump's own First Amendment rights? Don't those guarantee him the ability to treat his followers the way he wants?Trump’s Twitter account violated the First Amendment. Here’s what that means for the rest of Twitter. - The Washington Post
Trump didn't give up his First Amendment rights by becoming president, the judge said, but upon taking office he gained a number of other constitutional responsibilities — such as not engaging in governmental viewpoint discrimination that's prohibited by the First Amendment.
“No government official — including the President — is above the law,” wrote Buchwald for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Again, private entities such as Twitter are not subject to this expectation. But government officials like Trump are."
