Wednesday, May 02, 2018

Oculus Go review: Facebook's $200 portable VR headset goes for the mainstream - The Washington Post

For a detailed review, see Oculus Go review: The wireless-VR future begins today for only $199 (Ars Technica)

"It costs just $200. It has no cables. It’s easy to use. It works for iPhone people and Android people, Mac people and PC people.

And it’s for more than just playing games. Call it Oculus and chill: The Go lets you curl up and watch TV virtually along with a faraway friend. Or on a long flight, you can use one as your private movie theater. Noise-cancelling headphones, meet the annoying-seatmate canceling headset."
Oculus Go review: Facebook's $200 portable VR headset goes for the mainstream - The Washington Post
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 