Four publisher groups to Google: Your GDPR proposal 'severely falls short' - MarTech Today

Essentially, the tech giant is telling publishers that they are responsible for getting consent from their EU visitors if Google ads are served on their sites. Additionally, the publisher groups say in the letter, they will have to share that personal data with Google, which won't reveal how it intends to use that info, and liability for violations reside with the publishers.
“Your proposal severely falls short on many levels,” the letter reads in part, “and seems to lay out a framework more concerned with protecting your existing business model in a manner that would undermine the fundamental purposes of the GDPR and the efforts of publishers to comply with the letter and spirit of the law.”"
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Check the full 5-page joint letter here (pdf)
