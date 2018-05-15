"The tool lets merchants selling on Amazon’s online marketplace purchase spots that will follow shoppers around the web to lure the consumers back to Amazon to buy. The company is inviting select merchants to test the new ads later this month, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Amazon Tests Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo - Bloomberg
Currently, merchants can buy other types of ads on Amazon, and the company has been giving more-prominent placement to these sponsored product spots in its search results. The new tool lets these sellers bid on ads that will appear on other websites and apps, giving them much wider reach. Merchants will only pay Amazon when customers click on the ads."
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Amazon Tests Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo - Bloomberg
Digital advertising disruption ahead
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:27 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)