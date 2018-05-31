Thursday, May 31, 2018

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he’s trying to convince Alphabet to put Waymo self-driving cars on the company’s network -- Recode

For sale: a fleet of lightly-used (mostly) self-driving Uber cars...
"“Autonomous will be shared,” he said. “That will be fundamental to the technology. If it’s shared, you want to have the highest utilization rates possible. Owning or being a part of the largest rideshare network on a global basis will enable you to get the highest utilization out of your autonomous cars.”

Khosrowshahi’s tone on self-driving is markedly different from the extreme stance his predecessor, Travis Kalanick, took. To Kalanick, self-driving was an existential threat to Uber and drivers were the biggest obstacle to making the business work. Khosrowshahi said, as he has said previously, that for a long time the network will be a hybrid model where there will be drivers alongside self-driving cars on the platform.

“It’s existential if we don’t have access to the technology,” he said."
