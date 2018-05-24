"Musk, 46, was riled by a Robert W. Baird analyst report that said “increasingly immaterial” headlines were dominating Tesla news cycles. The first of his tweets spurred reactions from several journalists who compared Musk with President Donald Trump.Elon Musk Tweet Storm Blames Big Oil for Negative Tesla Reports - Bloomberg
“Thought you’d say that,” Musk wrote back to a reporter for tech website The Verge. “Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks ‘You’re just like Trump!’ Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago.”
Like Trump, Musk communicates directly to a massive Twitter audience -- about 21.8 million followers, to be precise -- and has been combative and defensive with the media for years. Another tendency he shares with the president is his lack of regard for convention"
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Tangentially, see Trump admitted he attacks press to shield himself from negative coverage, Lesley Stahl says (The Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:47 AM
