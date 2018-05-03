Thursday, May 03, 2018

‘Boring, bonehead questions are not cool’: Elon Musk lashes out at analysts during a wide-ranging earnings call - The Washington Post

"Maybe he was tired. Maybe he was hangry. Or maybe the stress of trying to revolutionize the way the world produces cars is finally getting to Elon Musk.

Whatever the reason, Tesla’s billionaire chief executive lashed out at analysts during a wide-ranging earnings call Wednesday, turning the session into what Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas called “the most unusual call I have experienced in 20 years on the sell-side.”

Tesla’s stock closed down 5.55 percent Thursday to $284.45."
