Tangentially, see Apple is an 'amazing' company with best profit potential in tech, Bill Gates says (CNBC); also see At Google, ‘responsibility’ upstages new technology (Washington Post)
"But while the company’s power has diminished since a couple of decades ago, when it controlled computing through Windows, Microsoft remains an influential voice. On Monday, its market capitalization of $733 billion made it the third most valuable technology company, behind Apple and Amazon and ahead of Google parent company, Alphabet, and Facebook.Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader - The New York Times
“The irony for Microsoft is that they lost in search, they lost in social networks and they lost in mobile, and as a consequence, they have avoided the recent pushback from governments and media,” said David Yoffie, a professor at the Harvard Business School. “This has given Microsoft the freedom to take the high road as the ethical leader in technology.”"