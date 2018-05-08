Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader - The New York Times

Tuesday, May 08, 2018

Tangentially, see Apple is an 'amazing' company with best profit potential in tech, Bill Gates says (CNBC); also see At Google, ‘responsibility’ upstages new technology (Washington Post)
"But while the company’s power has diminished since a couple of decades ago, when it controlled computing through Windows, Microsoft remains an influential voice. On Monday, its market capitalization of $733 billion made it the third most valuable technology company, behind Apple and Amazon and ahead of Google parent company, Alphabet, and Facebook.

“The irony for Microsoft is that they lost in search, they lost in social networks and they lost in mobile, and as a consequence, they have avoided the recent pushback from governments and media,” said David Yoffie, a professor at the Harvard Business School. “This has given Microsoft the freedom to take the high road as the ethical leader in technology.”"
