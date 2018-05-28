"Subscription fatigue is looming. The main growth engine — the Trump bump — will soon reach a plateau. Then publishers that offer poor service and little value added will be the first to lose customers. The biggest mistake of news publishers is their belief that the presumed uniqueness of their content is sufficient to warrant a lifetime of customer loyalty. In thinking this, they choose to ignore the current benchmarks of digital services: intuitively, customers expect nothing less than what they get with Amazon or Netflix. These are now the standard for customer satisfaction."Dear Publishers, if you want my subscription dollars (or euros), here is what I expect…
Monday, May 28, 2018
Dear Publishers, if you want my subscription dollars (or euros), here is what I expect… (Monday Note)
From a timely subscription publication reality check; perhaps Apple News + Texture will provide a solution
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:06 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)