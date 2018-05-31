Thursday, May 31, 2018

Government investigation finds federal agencies failing at cybersecurity basics -- TechCrunch

Check the full OMB report (pdf) for more disconcerting details
"The Office of Management and Budget reports that the federal government is a shambles — cybersecurity-wise, anyway. Finding little situational awareness, few standard processes for reporting or managing attacks and almost no agencies adequately performing even basic encryption, the OMB concluded that “the current situation is untenable.”

All told, nearly three quarters of federal agencies have cybersecurity programs that qualified as either “at risk” (significant gaps in security) or “high risk” (fundamental processes not in place)."
