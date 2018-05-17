"Boring’s stated mission is to “solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic,” via a large network of tunnels, shuttling autonomous pods with the capacity to travel more than 600 miles per hour. Closely held SpaceX is going to build its next rocket, known as BFR, at the Port of Los Angeles, an area Musk envisions people getting to using a Boring Hyperloop -- if the city approves the idea.Elon Musk’s Empire Converges: Boring Tunnel to Link L.A. With SpaceX - Bloomberg
The “Boring Company Hyperloop will take you from city center under ground & ocean to spaceport in 10 to 15 mins," Musk tweeted Wednesday. But although the entrepreneur has always been long on vision, the City of Los Angeles is a complex, sprawling place. To realize Musk’s idea, Boring will need permits and buy-in from city officials and residents, many of whom felt blindsided when the company first made its goals public. In addition, local neighborhood groups are suing the city over the company’s plans."
