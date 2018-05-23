"iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12, watchOS 5, and possibly improvements to Siri and HomePod are expected. Apple typically releases developer betas of its new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software the same day, followed by public beta versions a few weeks later and final releases later in September.Apple invites press to WWDC 2018 keynote, iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 unveil expected | 9to5Mac
Last year Apple’s WWDC opening keynote also included the launch of new MacBook Pros and iMacs as well as a preview of the iMac Pro and HomePod. Hardware expectations this year are slim with a Retina 13-inch MacBook rumored for later in the year, but we’ll find out more in a few short weeks."
