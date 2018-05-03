See this page for Bloomberg paywall details. Amazon Prime customers, incidentally, can subscribe to The Washington Post (basic digital) for $3.99/month (after a free 6-month trial phase).
"Other major national news brands have paywalls in place. New York Times charges readers $15.99 a month for digital access after a yearlong introductory period. The Wall Street Journal costs $36.99 for digital access each month after an introductory period, and the Financial Times charges a $36 monthly fee for basic digital access, both slightly higher than Bloomberg’s least expensive package.
In a world where consumers are flocking to subscription services such as Netflix and Spotify, executives at Bloomberg believe users are willing to pay for news and information that helps them get ahead, said John Micklethwait, the editor in chief of Bloomberg News."Bloomberg’s New Paywall Will Charge Users $35 a Month - WSJ