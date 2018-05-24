"Many campaigns that push for regulating Google are aimed at regulators. But here’s one that’s targeted at the company’s collective conscience — its employees.Google employees are being targeted with this ad urging them to consider their role in making search rankings more fair - Recode
A coalition called Focus on the User, led by Yelp and TripAdvisor, has started “significant social media ad buys” targeting Google employees with a new video, according to a coalition rep. The ad asks Google workers to consider their role in making Google’s search-ranking practices more fair.
The video claims that Google gives “preferential treatment to some of its own content,” such as local listings. (Thus the interest from Yelp and TripAdvisor.) The argument: Instead of Google showing the most relevant results, the company sidesteps its own algorithm to show you only “what Google wants you see” — often, Google’s own content."
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Google employees are being targeted with this ad urging them to consider their role in making search rankings more fair - Recode
A deeply nested digital advertising campaign; also see Yelp wants the EU to launch new antitrust charges against Google (Engadget)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)