Friday, May 04, 2018

Google's Cloud Division Wins Some Business From Twitter - Bloomberg

In other Twitter news, Twitter urges all users to change passwords after glitch (Reuters)

"Twitter Inc. said it’s tapping Google for some of the social-media services’ data-storage and computing needs, the latest in a string of partnerships between the companies.

Twitter Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal wrote in a blog that the company is moving its long-term, rarely used data, known as cold data storage, to Google’s Cloud service.

Twitter also uses Hadoop, a popular open-source system for weaving remote servers together into a single, powerful computer. Agrawal said Thursday that Twitter also will run some Hadoop computing tasks on the cloud service of Alphabet Inc.’s Google."
