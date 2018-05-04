"Twitter Inc. said it’s tapping Google for some of the social-media services’ data-storage and computing needs, the latest in a string of partnerships between the companies.Google's Cloud Division Wins Some Business From Twitter - Bloomberg
Twitter Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal wrote in a blog that the company is moving its long-term, rarely used data, known as cold data storage, to Google’s Cloud service.
Twitter also uses Hadoop, a popular open-source system for weaving remote servers together into a single, powerful computer. Agrawal said Thursday that Twitter also will run some Hadoop computing tasks on the cloud service of Alphabet Inc.’s Google."
Friday, May 04, 2018
In other Twitter news, Twitter urges all users to change passwords after glitch (Reuters)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:26 AM
