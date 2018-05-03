"This year, Facebook’s day two presentation was very technical and focused on short-term problems, like text translation and the use of AI to identify questionable content. The company never mentioned the in-home speakers it’s building, and Bloomberg reported before the conference that Facebook’s plan to unveil them at F8 was scrapped to avoid a bad look right after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Apparently it’s not a great time to ask people to put a Facebook speaker in their living room.Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 - Recode
“I think we wanted to make sure we were putting a spotlight on the ways in which we’re using tech in the very near future to help with these [privacy and security] issues,” CTO Schroepfer said in an interview with Recode after his keynote. “We’re still working on other awesome stuff, but I didn’t think it was the time to come out with a big science show today.”"
Thursday, May 03, 2018
