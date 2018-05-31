How spies can use your cellphone to find you – and eavesdrop on your calls and texts too -- The Washington Post

Good thing we don't need regulation anymore...
"The letter, dated May 22 and obtained by The Washington Post, described surveillance systems that tap into a global messaging system that allows cellular customers to move from network to network as they travel. The decades-old messaging system, called SS7, has little security, allowing intelligence agencies and some criminal gangs to spy on unwitting targets — based on nothing more than their cellphone numbers.
“I don’t think most Americans realize how insecure U.S. telephone networks are,” Wyden said in a statement. “If more consumers knew how easy it is for bad guys to track or hack their mobile phones, they would demand the FCC and wireless companies do something about it. These aren’t just hypotheticals.”"How spies can use your cellphone to find you – and eavesdrop on your calls and texts too