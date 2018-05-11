All is forgiven, for now... Tangentially, see Facebook’s blockchain foray is about trust, not crypto (Tearsheet)
"Since the revelation in mid-March that Cambridge Analytica, a political ad consulting firm, got data on tens of millions of users without their consent, Facebook has been scrambling to address criticism. The company reviewed all its products and made changes to how much information it shares with app developers.Facebook Shares Recover From Cambridge Analytica Scandal - Bloomberg
Facebook shares climbed as much as 1.4 percent to $185.25 in morning trading in New York. The stock had closed at $185.09 on March 16, just before the news broke. It rebounded 16 percent from a low for the year in late April."