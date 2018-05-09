"Vox Media publishes many articles that get people talking. But now the company is doing something it hopes will get its consumers to listen – even when its journalism and analysis aren’t at the center of the conversation.Vox Media Punches Up Podcast Ads WIth a Kara Swisher Character Chat – Variety
Listeners to Recode’s “Recode/Decode” podcast this week may have been surprised to hear host Kara Swisher take a break from the program and start to interview Russ Hanneman, the erratic technology investor from HBO’s comedy “Silicon Valley.” In the exchange – laden with profanity – Swisher quizzes the fictional character (played by actor Chris Diamantopoulos) on his efforts to launch cryptocurrencies, which is one of the current plotlines of the program. The interview will also be heard on The Verge’s “Vergecast” and Recode’s “Recode Media.”"
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Vox Media Punches Up Podcast Ads WIth a Kara Swisher Character Chat – Variety
Parody different
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:22 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)