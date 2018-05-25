"Elon Musk, the billionaire who has ambitions to colonize Mars and whose companies make electric vehicles and rockets, spent part of his Wednesday criticizing an already beleaguered and much-maligned group of humans on Earth.Why Is Elon Musk Attacking the Media? We Explain. (Also, Give Us a Good Rating!) - The New York Times
Yes, Mr. Musk, 46, the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, could not help unloading on the news media — members of which have written articles, especially in recent months, about the many problems that have plagued his companies."
Friday, May 25, 2018
Why Is Elon Musk Attacking the Media? We Explain. (Also, Give Us a Good Rating!) - The New York Times
Also see Pravda is Elon Musk’s worst idea ever (Lance Ulanoff)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:21 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)