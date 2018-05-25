"American news outlets including The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times and The Arizona Daily Star abruptly blocked access to their websites from Europe on Friday, choosing to black out readers rather than comply with a strict new data privacy law in the European Union that limits what information can be collected about people online.U.S. News Outlets Block European Readers Over New Privacy Rules - The New York Times
The new rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, strike at a core element of businesses that offer free content online but make money by collecting and sharing user data to sell targeted advertising. The shutdowns came as a surprise because groups had two years to prepare for the new regulations."
Friday, May 25, 2018
U.S. News Outlets Block European Readers Over New Privacy Rules - The New York Times
Not an effective strategy -- GDPR is about whose data you have, not where your site is available
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:17 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)