"Tesla’s shares fell sharply in extended trading during the call, to about $285. They have lost more than 20 percent of their value since their peak last year, when Tesla surpassed the Detroit automakers in market value.Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point - The New York Times
While Tesla still has many fans and believers, analysts now tend to take a cautious look at Mr. Musk’s pronouncements.
In a report issued before Tesla released its results, a Barclays Capital analyst, Brian Johnson, told investors that he believed the company to be “fundamentally overvalued.” Barclays expects Tesla shares to head down to $210."
Thursday, May 03, 2018
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:02 AM
