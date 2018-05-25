"Rubin responded with a post on Twitter. “We always have multiple products in development at the same time and we embrace canceling some in favor of the ones we think will be bigger hits,” he tweeted. “We are putting all of our efforts towards our future, game-changing products, which include mobile and home products.”Android Creator Puts Essential Up for Sale, Cancels Next Phone - Bloomberg
The original Essential Phone launched last August after a several-week delay. It debuted with a cutting edge look that beat Apple’s iPhone X to market with a nearly all-screen front. It also has a unique ceramic casing and its Android software is nearly identical to the stock version running on Google’s Pixel phones, giving it another unique sales proposition.
The company had been working on a new model, but has since canceled development of the device. It has shifted engineers and other resources to an upcoming smart-home product, which is on track for release by next year, the people said."
Friday, May 25, 2018
Less Essential
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:57 AM
