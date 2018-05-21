"For years, Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com that provides cloud computing for businesses and government agencies, has been the primary provider of cloud services to U.S. intelligence agencies, thanks to a $600 million contract with the CIA. (Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)Microsoft makes inroads with U.S. spy agencies as tech giants face off over cloud contract - The Washington Post
That remains the case after the recent agreement. Still, executives from Microsoft framed the contract agreement as an “awakening.”
“This is a huge win from a Microsoft perspective,” said Dana Barnes, vice president of the company’s joint and defense agencies business unit. “It’s kind of an awakening as far as the intelligence community is concerned that you can’t be a one-cloud community.”"
Monday, May 21, 2018
Microsoft makes inroads with U.S. spy agencies as tech giants face off over cloud contract - The Washington Post
In other U.S. government/Amazon news, see Trump personally pushed postmaster general to double rates on Amazon, other firms (The Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:53 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)