A better-integrated Workplace by Facebook
"We now have integrations available for both Premium and Standard customers. Everyone will now have the ability to connect Workplace to other cloud applications they use at work.The power of Workplace integrations – interoperable, mobile, transparent and secure – Workplace Stories
Premium customers will have access to a wide range of integrations through our Integration Directory. We listened to our customers’ feedback and built integrations with some of the most popular SaaS tools like Jira Cloud by Atlassian, Microsoft Sharepoint, ServiceNow, Adobe Sign and SurveyMonkey. For now, Standard customers will have access to a more limited set of integrations, including content integrations with tools like Box, OneDrive and Dropbox and RSS feed integrations, which can be added to any group."