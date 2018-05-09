"The Menlo Park, California-based company also unveiled a new initiative to explore the use of blockchain, the decentralized ledger technology that underpins digital currencies like Bitcoin. The team dedicated to blockchain will be run by David Marcus, who formerly headed the Messenger chat app.Facebook Shakes Up Management; Main Divisions Get New Heads - Bloomberg
Facebook’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, has been promoted to oversee all of the company’s apps. Will Cathcart will become head of Facebook’s core application, the company said. The former leader of news feed, Adam Mosseri, was named head of product at photo-sharing app Instagram, replacing Kevin Weil, who will join the blockchain team."
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
For more reorg details, see Facebook to Reorganize After Scrutiny Over Data Privacy (NYT)
