I'm holding out for the SpaceX lunar tourism mission... In the meantime, you will soon be able to catch a ~19-hour nonstop flight from Singapore to Newark.
"The company plans to have another test flight in about six weeks or so, he said, and then it could attempt to reach the edge of space on the next flight — but that would depend on how the vehicle performs in the test flights.Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic just got another step closer to flying tourists to space - The Washington Post
Virgin Galactic, which charges $250,000 a ticket, has some 700 people signed up to fly, and Branson has said he would be among the first to go. To prepare for his flight, which he has said could come this year, the 67-year-old said he’s been cycling, playing tennis in the morning and evening, and spending time in a centrifuge to get his body used to the additional gravitational forces passengers would experience on SpaceShipTwo.
Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeffrey P. Bezos, is also aiming to fly its first test flights with people by the end of this year. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)"