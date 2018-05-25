GDPR day 1... Also see Sorting Through GDPR: What to Watch After May 25 (Lawfare) and G.D.P.R., a New Privacy Law, Makes Europe World’s Leading Tech Watchdog (NYT)
"The complaints have been filed on behalf of (unnamed) individual users — with one filed against Facebook; one against Facebook-owned Instagram; one against Facebook-owned WhatsApp; and one against Google’s Android.Facebook, Google face first GDPR complaints over “forced consent” | TechCrunch
Schrems argues that the companies are using a strategy of “forced consent” to continue processing the individuals’ personal data — when in fact the law requires that users be given a free choice unless a consent is strictly necessary for provision of the service. (And, well, Facebook claims its core product is social networking — rather than farming people’s personal data for ad targeting.)"